Bacterial counts in Falkland’s water systems return to acceptable levels

The boil water notice for the Falkland Water System issued on Aug. 1 has now been rescinded.

Recent water quality tests have confirmed that bacterial counts in the Falkland water systems’ drinking water supply have returned to acceptable levels.

