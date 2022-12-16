Falkland drivers ticketed by students and North Okanagan RCMP

Think of Me campaign drives need to drive safe around schools

Typically, tickets are given by police officers. But a recent speed check in Falkland saw some young enforcers handing them out.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and elementary students teamed up to take part in the Think of Me campaign.

Think of Me is an initiative where elementary students design and create handmade artwork and messages that are given to drivers as a visual reminder to slow down and pay attention in and around school zones.

Over the past few weeks, officers visited Falkland Elementary Kindergarten to Grade 5 students to talk about road safety and help students with their designs.

“Our goal is to change attitudes and behaviour when it comes to road safety, particularly in and around our schools,” said Cpl. Ted Bowen, who organized the event. “The program lets the kids get involved and with their help, we are able to accomplish that in a positive, meaningful way.”

Students joined officers at a speed check on Highway 97 Dec. 12 and had the chance to deliver their tickets and thank drivers in person.

“When the message comes from a child, it definitely has more of an impact,” said Bowen. “This interaction creates a personal connection and has a longer lasting effect than simply getting a ticket. We had a lot of fun with such a great group of kids. They’re the next generation of drivers so we’re hoping the experience has made an impression on them and they’ll remember the lessons they’ve learned when they get behind the wheel one day.

RCMP send a huge thank-you to the students, staff and families of Falkland Elementary School for supporting this project.

Falkland students created their own tickets to hand out during a speed check on Highway 97 Dec. 12. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)