Falkland man arrested as police deal with potential bomb in Vernon

A suspicious package was found in the 3400 block of 27th Avenue Aug. 19

Police in Vernon responded to a report of a suspicious package on 27th Avenue Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (file photo)

The contents of a duffel bag were of serious concern last weekend when the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit handled a potential bomb in Vernon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious package in the 3400 block of 27th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

The item, a small duffel bag, was left in an open area and was initially reported to possibly contain some type of explosive device. Officers immediately closed off the area and the Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) was consulted. Once it was determined there was no immediate risk to public safety, the EDU directed police to remove the bag.

During a search of the bag’s contents, investigators found some items of concern that have been seized for further examination by EDU.

Early in the investigation, a suspect linked to the bag was identified and arrested by police.

The 28-year-old Falkland man remains in custody and faces a number of potential criminal charges in relation to the incident.

Brendan Shykora

PoliceRCMPVernon