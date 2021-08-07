Falkland residents given window to enter evacuation order area for essential reasons

Returning to retrieve possessions is not a good reason for temporary access and it will be denied

The White Rock Lake fire near Falkland has seen hundreds of residents evacuated. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Falkland residents who have been evacuated due to the White Rock Lake wildfire will have a brief window to return to their homes for essential reasons today (Aug. 7).

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced that BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said Falkland residents can go back to their properties between 4 and 7 p.m.

Essential reasons to return include feeding livestock, maintaining critical infrastructure or picking up pets.

People who have an essential reason to return to the area will need a temporary access permit, which can be obtained by clicking this link and filling out the form.

If a request to return is accepted, an email will be sent back that can be shown at the checkpoint to be allowed in. No entry will be granted without an email.

The CSRD reminds the public that returning to retrieve possessions is not a good reason for temporary access and it will be denied.

It stressed the public must be out of the evacuation order area by 7 p.m.

