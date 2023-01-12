BC Highway Patrol Falkland officers stopped this SUV going 146 km/h on Highway 97 Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP/Facebook)

Falkland SUV impounded for excessive speeding on ‘extremely icy’ highway with bald tires

The driver was caught going 146 km/h on Highway 97

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are making an example out of an excessive speeder taken off the roads Wednesday morning.

The driver of a Mercedes SUV was going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit when Falkland officers stopped the vehicle Jan. 11.

The vehicle was travelling at 146 km/h on Highway 97 on “extremely icy roads,” the RCMP said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Not only that, the vehicle had nearly bald tires.

“On top of the fines, the driver will have seven days without their vehicle to reflect on how risky and dangerous this is,” the post reads.

“Please slow down and adjust your driving to conditions.”

A picture accompanying the post shows the vehicle being towed away from the scene.

