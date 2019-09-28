Fall decorating helps generate warmth indoors

Layering textiles, lighting candles among ways to welcome new season

The days are getting shorter.

The mercury is beginning to drop and your favourite coffee shop is selling everything pumpkin spice.

It’s time to put away the fruit-motif floaties and bathing suits and embrace the changing of the seasons.

Autumn is a season of new beginnings for many.

With fall comes opportunity to re-establish routine and get down to business.

It’s a time to fix the kinks in schedules and harness that energy to boost productivity.

When you return home after a hard day’s work, there’s nothing better than diving into a local red, or warm hot tea and curl under a blanket inside by candlelight.

Fall is about feeling cosy. Inside and out.

And we have a few tips for you to bring the warmth the season brings indoors with just a few decorations — and they won’t even break the bank.

1. All about the colours

Transitioning from summer to fall decor can be simple, especially if you’re starting from a neutral palette. A few splashes of reds, yellows, burnt oranges and some browns and you will be feeling warmer already.

If you’re starting from a more colourful place, try adding some soft whites and beige textiles and trinkets to bring a serene comfort to your space.

These simple tweaks can be achieved by simply adding a new slip to your favourite decorative pillow, or introducing a new vase or candle holder to your mantel or coffee table.

2. Add light

The skies are growing dark rather early as of late, but that’s no reason to turn on all of your lights at once.

Keep that energy bill low by instead flicking on a few lamps and lighting a couple of scented candles to really warm a space up.

Layering lights by having lamps, lanterns and candles at different levels throughout your home can create a more cosy space with intricate shadows and depth.

Not only will your space look fall-ready, but your home is bound to smell like in-season scents.

You can even add an extra dose of pumpkin spice, if you so choose. Cinnamon, warm vanilla and cedar are also suggested scents to try this fall.

This is a great excuse to scope out the thrift shops in Vernon and score some great deals on new-to-you lamps. Don’t like the colours?

A can of spray paint is really inexpensive and can breathe fresh life into any thrift-store find.

3. Bring nature indoors

This tip doesn’t have to cost you anything at all.

The Home and Garden Network suggests bringing the outdoors in; grab some leaves and fallen pine cones from your yard and add these to vases around your home.

You could even use some mod podge and paint your natural findings to the outside of a mason jar you have in your kitchen to create a fall-inspired candle holder.

If you’d rather avoid dealing with decomposing tree droppings, fabric foliage or falsie flowers are a great alternative.

They are inexpensive and can be found at Walmart, Michaels and most dollar stores.

Plus, they last forever. You can use them season after season.

4. Decorate your space with produce

Nothing screams autumn more than big, orange pumpkins and gourds.

Use mini pumpkins to decorate any table setting, or core them just enough to fit in a small tea light for a natural candle holder — you can try this with apples, as well.

Not only are these simple and inexpensive to make, but they add colour and fan-favourite scents to your home with no artificial additives.

Previous story
A generation later, brutal murder of B.C. teen still resonates
Next story
Indigenous water activist Autumn Peltier speaks at UN sustainability forum

Just Posted

Vernon author’s new historical novel an exploration of the Caetani family

Laisha Rosnau’s second novel, Little Fortress, will be launched Oct. 3 at the Caetani Cultural Centre

Vernon non-profit to sell apple pies for Haitian women

Canadian Partners 4 Haiti will sell pies Oct. 8 to fund their sewing class for Haitian women

‘Explosive’ blues-based rock artist coming to Lorenzo’s Cafe

Grammy nominated Australian-born artist Michael Charles will play the cafe on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.

Vernon family displaced by house fire given donation to replace children’s lost toys

House of Dwarfs Daycare and Vernon Teach and Learn have each chipped in $300 for new toys

Insulator failure behind Vernon blackout

Power was restored to all affected customers by 3:42 p.m. Thursday

Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Capnocytophaga (cap-noh-seye-TOE’-fah-gah) is a germ human and dog mouths

A generation later, brutal murder of B.C. teen still resonates

Oct. 4 is 25th anniversary of brutal death of Pamela Cameron

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

Ex-Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper makes Okanagan visit

Harper visited Conservative candidate Tracy Gray in Kelowna and spoke at the Level Up conference

Okanagan Special Olympics skater to perform at Rock the Rink tour

Alexandra Magee, a Special Olympics World Champion, joins the tour in Penticton on Oct. 6

British Home Children: B.C. women reflect on shameful period in Canadian history

Descendants of British Home Children tell their stories 150 years after it all began

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

‘We were face to face’: Good Samaritan recalls tackling Nelson stabbing suspect

Two Nelson men describe their part in last week’s stabbing

Most Read