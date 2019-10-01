Fall rain on par with Vernon records

Fall is here, although it may already be feeling a bit like winter with snow already falling in the mountains including SilverStar Mountain Resort. But in terms of total precipitation, last month was not unusual for the Vernon area.

A total of 47.8 millimetres was recorded at the weather station over the course of September. That’s 10.6 mm less than September 2018.

In 2017, a mere 9.2 mm fell, according to Environment Canada, with record highs hitting 34.8 C—four-degrees higher than the hottest day in Sept. 2019.

Ten years ago, 13.2 mm of precipitation was recorded in Vernon in September. Three-times less than this year.

Some rain isn’t all that bad, especially when you compare it to our neighbours in Alberta.

A snowy Sunday sounds about right in December, but for Calgarians, Sept. 29, broke records. Environment Canada recorded 24.6 centimetres at the YYC Calgary International Airport. Areas 200 kilometres south of the city, including Waterton Lakes National Park, were hit with as much as 80 cm.

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.