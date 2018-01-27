Update: Fallen power lines north of Enderby cleared from highway

Drive BC reports downed hydro lines have reduced Highway 97A to single-lane alternating traffic seven kilometres north of Enderby.
More to come.
Update: 6:06 p.m.
The power lines are now clear of the highway and traffic is flowing normally.
Highway 97A had been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic
Drive BC reports downed hydro lines have reduced Highway 97A to single-lane alternating traffic seven kilometres north of Enderby.
More to come.
Update: 6:06 p.m.
The power lines are now clear of the highway and traffic is flowing normally.
A father and son team are looking after the ice for the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Heavy snowfall and rain is expected throughout the Interior over the next two days
Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts Pinot and Paint night as part of Vernon Winter Carnival Feb. 6
IH warns residents after seven suspected overdoses in region in three days
Yale First Nation, Baptist church and Read Right to open 37 childcare spaces
Room was made possible through a donation of $1 million by the Canucks for Kids fund
Samson Wong wept as he apologized to his teenage son, saying he wishes he could have protected him
Highway 97A had been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic
Hundreds forego jackets and put on swimsuits for a run down the mountain
party says that if May were a man, she would be admired for those traits
BC Trauma Registry reminds skiers, snowboarders to wear helmets, check the weather and be aware
Kane Blake is selling his house with a unique sign to warn potential buyers
IH warns residents after seven suspected overdoses in region in three days
Heavy snowfall and rain is expected throughout the Interior over the next two days
One person arrested, undisclosed amount of cannabis products seized
Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway
Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says new money coming to keep kids with their families
Highway 97A had been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic
Funeral for Alfred Wong, who was killed by a stray bullet in Vancouver, to be held in Coquitlam