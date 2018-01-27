Update: Fallen power lines north of Enderby cleared from highway

Highway 97A had been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic

Drive BC reports downed hydro lines have reduced Highway 97A to single-lane alternating traffic seven kilometres north of Enderby.

More to come.

Update: 6:06 p.m.

The power lines are now clear of the highway and traffic is flowing normally.

Previous story
