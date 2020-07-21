A fallen tree has closed access to Polson Park off Polson Drive Tuesday, July 21. City of Vernon crews are working to get the trail reopen. (City of Vernon photo)

Fallen tree closes part of Vernon park trail

Access to Polson Park from Polson Drive cut off by fallen tree Tuesday, July 21

Pedestrians and cyclists who use the pathway from Vernon’s Polson Drive to access Polson Park will need to find an alternative route today (Tuesday, July 21).

A tree has fallen on the pathway, cutting off access to the site.

Barriers will be installed to redirect the flow of foot and cycle traffic and crews will be tending to the situation today.

The City of Vernon apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks everyone for their patience while the area is cleared.

READ MORE: Flooding closes Polson Park in Vernon


