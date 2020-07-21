Fallen tree closes part of Vernon park trail

Pedestrians and cyclists who use the pathway from Vernon’s Polson Drive to access Polson Park will need to find an alternative route today (Tuesday, July 21).
A tree has fallen on the pathway, cutting off access to the site.
Barriers will be installed to redirect the flow of foot and cycle traffic and crews will be tending to the situation today.
The City of Vernon apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks everyone for their patience while the area is cleared.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
