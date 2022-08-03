Falling debris from Keremeos Creek wildfire temporarily closes Highway 3A

The debris was cleared quickly but more could fall onto the highway

Firefighters are battling 91 active fires in B.C. as of Aug. 3, including at Keremeos Creek near Penticton. Here, they work to implement small-scale planned ignitions along Highway 3A. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Debris that fell along Highway 3A prompted a temporary closure of the road at the north end of Yellow Lake.

The debris, loosened from the hillside, was being dealt with by BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crews and RCMP according to an update provided by the BCWS on Wednesday.

This was the second closure of the highway in the last 24 hours, after access was cut off while crews worked to do hand ignitions along the highway to create control line against the fire.

BCWS is currently expecting activity to increase on the fire again in the afternoon, though they do not know where exactly that activity will be most prominent.

They are also currently looking at a four to five day window of good conditions including lower temperatures and reduced winds where they hope to do some work on the fire.

The BCWS, and RDOS, are also reminding people to avoid stopping to take photos while travelling along the highway while it is open, that there are crews working actively along the hillsides next to the highway and to be aware of potential closures.

Part of the closure on Aug. 2 had to do with the heavy smoke in the area and drivers who were simply stopping their vehicles in the middle of the road for photos.

