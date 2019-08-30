First responders were called out Friday morning for the report of a helicopter in Skaha Lake however it turned out to be training exercises. (File photo)

False alarm for downed helicopter in Skaha Lake

Emergency responders called out but it was a false alarm

If you see a helicopter hovering over Skaha Lake on Friday, it is nothing to be worried about as pilots are doing training.

Emergency responders were called out to the lake on Friday around 10:15 a.m. after a report of a helicopter in the water and a person possibly nearby in the water. However, it was a false alarm.

Upon arrival it was learned that the pilot of the helicopter is going through “touch-and-go” training. The helicopter was equipped with pontoons used to land on the water.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vehicle linked to gangs believed to be set ablaze in Kamloops
Next story
Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

Just Posted

UPDATE: Vehicle fire on Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country extinguished

Vehicles are slow going in the southbound lane of Highway 97 just after Predator Ridge

Vernon truck fire delays motorists on Silver Star Road

A truck hauling a trailer caught fire just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon

UPDATE: Details on Okanagan Rail Trail closures released

Sections will be partially or fully closed starting Sept. 3

Vernon police search for owners of allegedly stolen bikes, pellet guns

The two mountain bikes and two pellet guns were seized from a ‘suspicious male’ on Thursday morning

Highway crash north of Vernon slows traffic

The crash occurred just south of the Swan Lake Nursery Friday around 11 a.m.

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

More ‘meat’ than usual at Okanagan-based vegan restaurant

One patron of Kelowna’s Naked Café took the establishment’s name a little too seriously

Car-jacking attempts in South Shuswap shock residents, stall traffic

Police aircraft, police cars respond to man’s attempts to get in vehicles in Sunnybrae

Shuswap widow shocked after ornament taken from grave

Woman doesn’t want anyone to be surprised like she was before signs are posted

False alarm for downed helicopter in Skaha Lake

Emergency responders called out but it was a false alarm

One dog dies, other pups sick after visiting Penticton park

One of three dogs that became sick around the same time at a Penticton mobile home park has died

Vehicle linked to gangs believed to be set ablaze in Kamloops

Vehicle fire in Rose Hill, Kamloops, deemed suspicious

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Most Read