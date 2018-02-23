Familiar faces head up library board

  Feb. 23, 2018
It’ll be the same familiar faces on the executive for the Okanagan Regional Library Board.

All of those that held executive positions last year returned for another term after elections were held Feb. 21.

Regional District Okanagan Similkameen chair Karla Kozakevich returns as vice-chair for a second year and she will also chair the Policy and Planning Committee.

“I am thrilled to be reelected by my colleagues as the ORL board vice chair and chair of policy and planning. I am privilege to be serving our region with a goal of providing exceptional library services through the 29 ORL branches,” she said.

Also serving from the regional district is Village of Keremeos councillor Sherry Philpott-Adhikary who is the chair of the Personnel Committee Chair.

Rounding out the executive board is Vernon’s Catherine Lord as chair and West Kelowna’s Bryden Winsby as Finance Committee Chair.

New members joining the bard are David Mattes from Oliver and Pat Cochrane from Coldstream.

At the same meeting, the Board welcomed the new Director of Public Services, Christine McPhee, who is replacing Georgia McKay. McKay retired earlier this year after over 30 years of service.

