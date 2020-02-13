Families got groovy at Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre

The afternoon was part of the Vernon Winter Carnival

Crafts and music went hand in hand at the Okanagan Science Centre for a fun-filled afternoon.

Get Groovy was organized by the centre as part of the 60th Vernon Winter Carnival.

Kids had the opportunity to learn how some sounds are made with simple items from their home. They also had the chance to build some of their own instruments.

The centre’s receptionist and marketer Denise Marsh said all of the week’s gallery shows have been tied to this year’s carnival theme, which is Remembering the 60s.

READ MORE: SilverStar carves out fun February

“We chose (Get Groovy) because it fit in with the carnival’s theme. We’re really excited to be taking part in the Vernon Winter Carnival,” she said.

She added the afternoon was good, especially as the children were able to learn more about sound through an interactive process.

“We’re a very hands-on science centre, and that’s the easiest way for kids to learn. It’s really fun and it gets them very excited to learn.”

READ MORE: Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

READ MORE: Okanagan students make ice sculptures in downtown Vernon

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters
Next story
WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Just Posted

Earth Strike Vernon to back Wet’suwet’en people with rally

Youth group plans peaceful solidarity protest Sunday, Feb. 23, at courthouse

WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Canadians are nearly split down the middle in support of the project

Vernon Mustangs fall in tourney opener

South Delta Storm rallies from early hole to beat host Mustangs 4-3 at 49th annual Coca Cola Classic

Vernon retirement resort serving up support for Schubert Centre

Regency Parkwood is hosting a turkey lunch fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 23

WATCH: Truck rolls off embankment, lands near Vernon home

Extent of injuries, if any, unknown at this time

VIDEO: B.C. officials to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Dead cyclist not struck by vehicle in Summerland: Police

Incident occurred Wednesday afternoon on Dale Meadows Road

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Suspensions were for setting up sleeping bags in washrooms, theft, verbal abuse of staff, and more

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Suspicious occurrence in Oliver not criminal in nature: RCMP

Yesterday a man stopped his vehicle and asked three children if they would like to see his puppy.

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Most Read