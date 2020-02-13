Families got groovy at Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre

The afternoon was part of the Vernon Winter Carnival

Crafts and music went hand in hand at the Okanagan Science Centre for a fun-filled afternoon.

Get Groovy was organized by the centre as part of the 60th Vernon Winter Carnival.

Kids had the opportunity to learn how some sounds are made with simple items from their home. They also had the chance to build some of their own instruments.

The centre’s receptionist and marketer Denise Marsh said all of the week’s gallery shows have been tied to this year’s carnival theme, which is Remembering the 60s.

“We chose (Get Groovy) because it fit in with the carnival’s theme. We’re really excited to be taking part in the Vernon Winter Carnival,” she said.

She added the afternoon was good, especially as the children were able to learn more about sound through an interactive process.

“We’re a very hands-on science centre, and that’s the easiest way for kids to learn. It’s really fun and it gets them very excited to learn.”

