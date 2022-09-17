Families welcome cops cycling for kids at Vernon detachment

This year’s Cops for Kids ride has raised $335,000 for children facing illness, disability or trauma

Officers taking part in the 10-day Cops for Kids bike ride got to meet some of the kids they are supporting at the Vernon RCMP detachment Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Breathing heavy with flushed cheeks, the Cops for Kids riders arrived at the Vernon RCMP detachment Saturday afternoon.

The riders are on day nine of the 10-day cycling trip to raise financial support and awareness for children facing illness, disability or trauma, and they’ll wrap up where they began in Kelowna on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Four of the 32 riders are representing the North Okanagan: Const. Nick Reimann, Const. Jonathan Klassen, Cpl. James Moore and dispatcher Kathryn Ahvenus.

“My family’s here and I know some of the kids here who have been helped … it means a lot,” said Klassen, who battled a tight hamstring and some poor weather in Kamloops yesterday.

“Meeting the families is the most important part,” added Ahvenus. “That’s why we ride is for the kids.”

Five families were present to welcome the riders to Vernon.

“You guys have done so much for our family, seating and bedding for Marshall, we’re super grateful for everything you guys have done,” Jeremy Ayers said to the riders who have helped support his child.

By the time they arrive back in Kelowna, the riders will have traversed over 1,000 kilometres. The trip will have included stops in Osoyoos, Grand Forks, Nelson, Castlegar, Cranbrook, Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

“This year we have raised $335,000, so an amazing amount of money for such a small group of riders,” said media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn. “Since the inception of Cops for Kids the charity has raised over $6 million. And all of that money goes for the kids who are in the southeast district here.”

Finn said it’s been a joy to meet with families along the way, to see the wheelchairs that were purchased thanks to the fundraising effort, to hear about the trips to B.C. Children’s Hospital that were covered, and to put faces to the stories of resilience.

Brendan Shykora

Parents medical help kidsRCMPVernon