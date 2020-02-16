Family Day events to help you stay active in the North Okanagan

To help you get ready for Monday, here are a list of activities in the area

Looking for the perfect way to spend active time with your nearest and dearest on Family Day? There’s plenty of events to choose from on Monday in the North Okanagan.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is making skiing with the whole family affordable on Feb. 17, knocking 50 per cent off the full-day ticket price for residents of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick.

KiKi the Eco Elf will be holding a dance party and sing-along in the SilverStar Village at noon on Monday, and families that stick around will be treated to a fireworks show at the conclusion of the Rail Jam competition (after 6:30 p.m.)

For those who can’t wait until Monday to get up on the hill, the Okanagan Bernese Mountain Dog Group will be in the Village with its furry friends at noon on Sunday.

A free-of-charge Family Day swim will take place at the Greater Vernon Recreation Centre from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Monday.

For a toonie per skater, families can also head to Kal Tire Place for a Family Day Skate from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Enderby, Canada’s most active community is keeping up the pace this Family Day. Family volleyball sessions take place at A.L. Fortune Secondary from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by family soccer and basketball. Some team building games will be held between 12:15 and 12:45 p.m., and at 1 p.m. the gym is open for free play.

The school will also host outdoor activities including snowshoeing and snow fort construction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Family curling will be on offer at the Enderby Curling Club from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Crafts and games will be available in the curling lounge.

Capping off an action-packed day is a family skate at the Enderby Arena from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

