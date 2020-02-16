(SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

Family Day events to help you stay active in the North Okanagan

To help you get ready for Monday, here are a list of activities in the area

Looking for the perfect way to spend active time with your nearest and dearest on Family Day? There’s plenty of events to choose from on Monday in the North Okanagan.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is making skiing with the whole family affordable on Feb. 17, knocking 50 per cent off the full-day ticket price for residents of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick.

KiKi the Eco Elf will be holding a dance party and sing-along in the SilverStar Village at noon on Monday, and families that stick around will be treated to a fireworks show at the conclusion of the Rail Jam competition (after 6:30 p.m.)

For those who can’t wait until Monday to get up on the hill, the Okanagan Bernese Mountain Dog Group will be in the Village with its furry friends at noon on Sunday.

A free-of-charge Family Day swim will take place at the Greater Vernon Recreation Centre from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Monday.

For a toonie per skater, families can also head to Kal Tire Place for a Family Day Skate from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Enderby, Canada’s most active community is keeping up the pace this Family Day. Family volleyball sessions take place at A.L. Fortune Secondary from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by family soccer and basketball. Some team building games will be held between 12:15 and 12:45 p.m., and at 1 p.m. the gym is open for free play.

The school will also host outdoor activities including snowshoeing and snow fort construction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Family curling will be on offer at the Enderby Curling Club from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Crafts and games will be available in the curling lounge.

Capping off an action-packed day is a family skate at the Enderby Arena from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Armstrong couple proof of lasting love

READ MORE: Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Family activities

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en return to northern B.C. forest road pipeline workers move through: First Nation

Just Posted

Family Day events to help you stay active in the North Okanagan

To help you get ready for Monday, here are a list of activities in the area

Polar Bear Swim makes a splash at Vernon Winter Carnival

The annual icy plunge was attended by hundreds at Paddlewheel Park on Saturday, Feb. 15

UPDATE: Police investigating ‘serious’ early-morning assault in Vernon

Vernon RCMP were advised of the alleged assault around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Okanagan Indian Band holding short video contest

Videos to communicate band’s need for a new school on Westside Road in Vernon

Ballerina shines in icy photo shoot in Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival’s Ice Palace perfect backdrop for magic

VIDEO: Okanagan couple claim to see UFO near Naramata

Flashing, flying object over Okanagan Lake spotted in Naramata and caught on video.

Mink farm once operated in Summerland

From 1967 to 1973, the Nielsen family raised mink

Wet’suwet’en return to northern B.C. forest road pipeline workers move through: First Nation

Opponents of a pipeline who support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have reoccupied camps at centre of arrests

VIDEO: Okanagan couple claim to see UFO near Naramata

Flashing, flying object over Okanagan Lake spotted in Naramata and caught on video.

Over a dozen birds found mysteriously dead on rural B.C road

Ministry of Agriculture notified of the strange occurrence on No. 4 Road in Abbotsford

B.C. men arrested after theft of heavy equipment leads to highway blockade

One man surrendered to police while the other was taken into custody the next morning, RCMP say

PHOTOS: Trans Mountain hosts mock oil spill response practice in Kamloops

Practice comes after an excavator accidentally struck the pipeline near Jacko Lake in mid-February

Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day

Kelowna community rallies for 9-year-old with brain tumour

Casorso Elementary student Urijah Fisher has been battling the tumour since he was 3

Most Read