Family Day fun set

Lumby is putting a focus on families.

The village is celebrating Family Day Monday with an array of free activities for citizens to take part in.

From 11 to 1 p.m. Feb. 12, the White Valley Community Centre will have face painting, circus arts, a bouncy castle, arts and crafts, mini golf, cake and refreshments.

A Family Skate takes place at Pat Duke Arena from 1-3:30 p.m. with a DJ, prizes, games, free skate rentals and hot chocolate.

In Vernon there are three free public skates at the Centennial Outdoor Rink from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 and from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

There is also a public skate indoors at Kal Tire Place (regular rates apply) from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30.

Public swimming is open from 7 p.m. to 9:30 at the Greater Vernon Recreation Centre pool (regular rates apply).