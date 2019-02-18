Family Day move a welcome change: poll

Okanagan readers voted that the new date for Family Day in B.C. is a positive change

Aiden Heinrichs, nine, tries to take the horse through the obstacle course during the Family Day in the Park event Feb. 10, 2018 at Polson Park in Vernon. (Morning Star file photo)

Family Day is here, albeit a week later than in 2018.

While some are dismayed by the move that aligns B.C.’s Family Day long weekend with the rest of the country, many people across the Okanagan are as pleased as punch.

According to statistics from a poll distributed Sunday afternoon, nearly half – or 48.65 per cent – of Black Press Okanagan readers said they thought the move was a grand idea. Roughly one quarter, or 24.32 per cent, said it was a terrible decision while 21.62 per cent said it makes little difference.

“Moving Family Day is the right thing to do for businesses small and large, and is better for families who may be spread out across the country,” said Premier John Horgan in a February 2018 press release. “This gives families an opportunity to schedule and spend more time with loved ones from other provinces.”

As of Sunday evening, only 5.41 per cent said they didn’t know that a change had occurred.

B.C.’s Family Day started in 2013 after a public feedback session suggested that the holiday should be on the second or third Monday in February. Christy Clark’s Liberal government opted for the second Monday.



