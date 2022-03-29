Firefighters douse a house fire on Kalavista Drive March 29. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Family escapes Coldstream house fire

Early morning blaze destroys home, damages neighbours house

A family of four was able to escape a fire before it destroyed their home early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from Coldstream and Lavington were called to the fire in the 8400 block of Kalavista Drive around 4:30 a.m. March 29.

“Upon our arrival we found the structure fully involved, meaning there were flames coming through the roof,” said Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code. “We had a very aggressive fire attack because we were really worried about the house next door also, which did sustain some damage.”

Firefighters were still battling some hot spots on the house before 9 a.m.

A fire investigator arrived on the scene shortly after 9 a.m. and the investigation into the blaze is ongoing.

This story was updated at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, with comments from the Coldstream Fire Chief

fire

 

Coldstream house fire Tuesday, March 29. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

