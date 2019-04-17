Family holds memorial golf tournament for Kelowna BC SPCA volunteer

The family of Amiee Parks will host a golf tourament and raise funds for the BC SPCA

Friends and family of Aimee Parks, the 35-year-old killed by her former fiancé in 2014, will once again gather in Kelowna to host a golf tournament in her honour.

For the fourth year in a row, Parks family will raise money for the BC SPCA during the event held at the Michaelbrook Golf Club.

Parks was an avid volunteer of the Kelowna shelter and often fostered kittens.

Last year the tournament raised $5,000 for the BC SPCA.

Family will come from all over the world to attend the tournament including her home country of England.

The Aimee Parks Memorial Golf Tournament will take place April 27 at the Michaelbrook Golf Club.

