Family of 4 travel North America in school bus and land in Penticton

A family of four who moved from Scotland to Canada and travelled around the continent in their renovated school bus have chosen Penticton to lay down some permanent roots.

Suzy Siebz, her husband Callum and their two young children have travelled 10,000 kilometres from Ontario and visited 17 U.S. States while living in their bus.

“We moved to Canada in 2021 as a family of four where we purchased a school bus in a small town within Ontario. Since then we fully renovated it into a deluxe tiny home and travelled across Canada and the U.S.,” said Siebz.

It was an unforgettable adventure but expecting baby number three, they needed to find a stationary residence.

“We are expecting our third child and Penticton was where we landed as we found a great team of midwives here. We are loving Penticton’s beauty and hoping to sell our bus and move onto our next adventure whatever that may be.”

Callum is a carpenter and Siebz works remotely as a CRO (conversion rate optimization) specialist.

While living in remote Northern Ontario, Callum worked on the rebuild of an old lodge there and their school bus, creating a luxury living space.

The bus has four separate rooms: living space and kitchen including fireplace; bunk room; washroom, including large shower and main bedroom.

In their 10,000 km adventure, they visited Disney World, Mardi Gras Louisiana, Dinosaur Valley in northern Texas, Hoover Dam in Nevada, the Grand Canyon in Arizona, and Death Valley in California.

“We travelled through the snowy mountains of Oregon, Idaho and Washington to reach Penticton where we are loving the warmer weather,” she said.

Their travelling home is now up for sale.

“Now we’re looking to give someone else the chance to enjoy our bus as much as we have,” she said.

They’ve made some recent mechanic upgrades and had it pass a B.C. safety inspection in April.

The Siebzs are hoping to get around $129,000 for their travelling bus but are open to offers, she said.

People can get in contact via phone at 250-274-9987 or through email at skooliehomes@outlook.com.

Siebz has created a website for the school bus which includes a virtual tour.

