Port Moody Police Department Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver Police Department Const. Mark Simms in a photo used for an online poster by friends and family. (Facebook)

Family of girl who accused two B.C. cops of sex assault speaks out: report

Const. Jordan Long and Const. Mark Simms are facing an appeal in Cuba after their acquittal

The family and friends of a girl who accused two B.C. police officers of sexual assault in Cuba has spoken out for the first time, according to a media report.

The Ontario girl, who was 17 at the time of the alleged assault, was on a graduation trip to Cuba in March when she accused Port Moody Police Department Const. Jordan Long and his friend, Vancouver Police Department Const. Mark Simms, of sex assault while they were vacationing separately in Varadero.

After a nine-month legal battle, the two men were acquitted by a five-judge panel last week. But on Monday, Cuban prosecutors said they would appeal the verdict.

On Thursday, the accuser’s family and friends broke their silence to say “there are always [two] sides to every story,” in a statement to Global News.

“Just because two men wear badges, does not mean they are innocent,” the statement said. “I know this young lady. She is athletic, responsible, and shy. She is not a […] heavy drinker or drug user.”

Many members of a Facebook group dedicated to the two police officers slammed the accuser’s comments. The families of the two officers have not yet provided an official response.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns
Next story
Vernon Montessori program seeks room to grow

Just Posted

Vernon Montessori program seeks room to grow

Silver Star Elementary Montessori program hopes to expand to kindergarten, Grade 7

Vernon committee looks to tackle school bus issues

A transportation committee began to take root at the Nov. 21 School District 22 meeting

Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

“We can make a difference and I think we’re being overlooked.”

PHOTOS: Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes capture B.C. volleyball berth

Coyotes and Lake Country fans travel to Coldstream and knock out the host Kalamalka Lakers

Armstrong reminds residents of snow removal policy

City asks for vehicles to be cleared from streets when snow removal commences

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 22, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

Vancouver Island MLAs offer answers to electoral reform questions

Snow coming to Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions

Family of girl who accused two B.C. cops of sex assault speaks out: report

Const. Jordan Long and Const. Mark Simms are facing an appeal in Cuba after their acquittal

‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns

Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is working with the U.S. to solve the tit-for-tat tariff dispute.

B.C. electoral reform option designed by University of Alberta student

“That to me was a significant problem. Regardless of where someone lives, their vote should matter,” Sean Graham said from Edmonton.

‘I’m pretty pumped:’ On-ice reunion for injured Humboldt Broncos

The weekend will also include dropping the puck at an NHL Colorado Avalanche game as well as attending an NFL game with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Republicans divided over Trump’s posture toward Saudi Arabia

Many Republicans have denounced Trump’s decision not to levy harsher penalties on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Most Read