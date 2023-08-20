The family of 19-year-old homicide victim Tanner Krupa of Edmonton is appealing to the public on the six-year anniversary of his death. He was found on Aug. 20, 2017 in Surrey, in the 6900-block of 127A Street. (whathappenedtotanner.com photo)

Family of Tanner Krupa appeal to public on six-year anniversary of homicide

‘We have not one idea what happened to our boy and it’s six years’: Kim Krupa

The family of 19-year-old homicide victim Tanner Krupa of Edmonton is appealing to the public on the six-year anniversary of his death.

On August 20, 2017, at approximately 5 a.m., the Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance in the 6900-block of 127A Street in Surrey.

When they arrived on scene, frontline police officers found a 19-year old man, the victim of a stabbing, unresponsive.

Sadly, there was nothing they could do; the man had succumbed to his injuries, the RCMP said in a release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took conduct of the investigation and began working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, the BC Coroner’s Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

Krupa, a recent graduate of Edmonton’s Archbishop O’Leary High School, had began working as a directional driller while saving money for university, where he planned to study kinesiology.

READ ALSO: Website seeks new information nearly 4 years after teen found dead in Surrey

Having been offered work in British Columbia, Krupa travelled to Surrey to work for a company laying fiber-optic lines. It was three days into his second deployment that Krupa’s life was tragically cut short, the release noted.

Now, six-years later, Kim Krupa, Tanner’s mother, is still looking for answers.

“It’s something you can never in your whole life imagine, that you would burying a 19-year-old child,” Kim Krupa said.

“We have not one idea what happened to our boy and it’s six years. And we really want to know what happened to him, and for somebody that knows something to please, come forward and give us those answers.

