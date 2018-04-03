RCMP handout

Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was last seen jogging in Vancouver before her body was found later that day

The family of a Vancouver woman found dead in the UBC University Endownment Lands in 2009 is offering a reward in exchange for information.

It’s been nine years since Wendy Ladner-Beaudry went for a jog in the University Endownment Lands on April 3, 2009, and was found dead just meters from the park entrance later that day.

Despite years of investigation by both the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the RCMP Special Projects Unit, her death has remain unsolved.

In a statement Tuesday, police said that the Landner-Beaudry family is renewing their offer of a private reward up to $30,000 for new information that leads to the arrest and laying of criminal charges for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP tip line at 778-290-5291, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

