An introductory circle at a Young Agrarians meeting. (Photo: Joel Hayhoe)

Farmers, landowners invited to land-linking workshop in the Okanagan

Young Agrarians of the Okanagan host the event in Kelowna Nov. 2

Farmers and landowners are being invited to learn about land-linking in Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan.

Young Agrarians, a farmer to farmer resource, and the B.C. Land Matching Program (BCLMP) will be hosting the land-linking event to help educate and bring together farmers looking for land and landowners looking for farmers.

The BCLMP provides online and searchable inventory of B.C. land opportunities that have been helping Okanagan agriculture workers since 2018.

“Land Linking workshops are an avenue for farmers and farmland owners to meet their regional land matchers, and access important resources and information about land agreements,” said Darcy Smith, BCLMP program manager.

“Our goal is to create an opportunity for people to network, and sign up new participants to receive on-going support through the B.C. Land Matching Program.”

READ MORE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

READ MORE: Strong winds to reach 80 km/h across the Okanagan

The land-linking workshop will be hosted at the First Lutheran Church on Nov. 2.

The access to land is one of the biggest barriers new farmers face in the Okanagan and in B.C. leasing land has become a popular solution that helps young farmers and agriculture entrepreneurs to start their businesses.

Land-linking workshops provide the opportunity for workers and land-leasers to meet and network while working out how underutilized land can be farmed and helping new farmers start their careers.

“For new farmers and startups, access to land is one of the biggest hurdles you will face,” said Maylene Loveland who was recently matched by the BCLMP with a land lease in the Northern Okanagan.

“For any aspiring farmer, working in agriculture is essential, it is the best way to learn and get hands on experience.”

For more information on Young Agrarians, the BCLMP and the upcoming Kelowna event visit youngagrarians.org.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights
Next story
Vancouver man says condo ‘collapsing’ after neighbour removed load-bearing post

Just Posted

Vernon’s downtown potty problematic

The state-of-the-art toilet serving downtown closed for repairs

Gift card program pumps up local Vernon business

One card, multiple stores: Local Gift Card can be used at various shops around town

Strong winds to reach 80 km/h across the Okanagan

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect in parts of B.C.’s north

Any traffic re-routing option through Enderby would hurt business: shop owner

Hwy. 97A carries more than 12,000 vehicles a day, 17,000 in the summer through Enderby

Children championed by Vernon talent show

NONA Child Development Centre fundraiser taking auditions

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

LETTER: Anti-pipeline people need to get facts straight

There are risks involved with everything, but pipeline pros outweigh cons

Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate change rally in Vancouver

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

Summerland author’s books will be featured at show in Penticton

Glen Witter has published novels under pen name of C. Edgar North

Farmers, landowners invited to land-linking workshop in the Okanagan

Young Agrarians of the Okanagan host the event in Kelowna Nov. 2

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

LETTER: Help needed for homeless problem

Homeless population was an election issue

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Most Read