Farmers, landowners invited to land-linking workshop in the Okanagan

Young Agrarians of the Okanagan host the event in Kelowna Nov. 2

Farmers and landowners are being invited to learn about land-linking in Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan.

Young Agrarians, a farmer to farmer resource, and the B.C. Land Matching Program (BCLMP) will be hosting the land-linking event to help educate and bring together farmers looking for land and landowners looking for farmers.

The BCLMP provides online and searchable inventory of B.C. land opportunities that have been helping Okanagan agriculture workers since 2018.

“Land Linking workshops are an avenue for farmers and farmland owners to meet their regional land matchers, and access important resources and information about land agreements,” said Darcy Smith, BCLMP program manager.

“Our goal is to create an opportunity for people to network, and sign up new participants to receive on-going support through the B.C. Land Matching Program.”

The land-linking workshop will be hosted at the First Lutheran Church on Nov. 2.

The access to land is one of the biggest barriers new farmers face in the Okanagan and in B.C. leasing land has become a popular solution that helps young farmers and agriculture entrepreneurs to start their businesses.

Land-linking workshops provide the opportunity for workers and land-leasers to meet and network while working out how underutilized land can be farmed and helping new farmers start their careers.

“For new farmers and startups, access to land is one of the biggest hurdles you will face,” said Maylene Loveland who was recently matched by the BCLMP with a land lease in the Northern Okanagan.

“For any aspiring farmer, working in agriculture is essential, it is the best way to learn and get hands on experience.”

For more information on Young Agrarians, the BCLMP and the upcoming Kelowna event visit youngagrarians.org.

