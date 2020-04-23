(Black Press file image)

Fast driving, single-vehicle crash result in arrests by Chase RCMP

Three men arrested following incidents that attracted police attention

Two Chase drivers and one passenger caught the attention of police earlier this month, resulting in arrests.

On April 12 about 10 p.m., RCMP observed a 1993 red Dodge Dakota speeding on Aylmer Road in Chase.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports the vehicle attempted to evade police by turning down an alleyway but officers saw the driver get out and attempt to hide.

Police noted the vehicle did not have the correct plates on it and the driver was prohibited from driving.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested for prohibited driving and given tickets for no insurance and misuse of plates.

Earlier in the month, at 11:20 a.m. on April 1, Chase RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The vehicle had rolled into the ditch in the 5200 block of Chase Bridge Road.

Sgt. Kennedy reports the driver stated a vehicle had swerved into his lane so he then swerved out of the way. He lost control of his vehicle, going off road and continued through a fence on the adjacent property.

The 27-year-old Chase man was transported to Royal Inland Hospital with back pain and was subsequently charged with not wearing a seat belt and having no insurance.

A short time later, Kennedy reports, police spotted several people milling around the vehicle and then scatter as police approached.

A vehicle was subsequently stopped from leaving the area. That vehicle was displaying stolen licence plates and the passenger in the vehicle was arrested on an outstanding warrant.


