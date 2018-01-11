Vernon museum bites back at fast food giant

Greater Vernon Museum’s social media rant on McDonald’s advertisement gets noticed

Gabriel Newman was offended by the ad. So were other staff members at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

Newman, the museum’s education coordinator, heard an ad on a Vernon radio station from fast food giant McDonald’s, saying spending $5 on a McDonald’s lunch was much better than spending $5 at a museum.

Newman posted his disgust with the ad on social media.

“I just think it was off-base,” said Newman. “We’re a non-profit organization. Don’t pick on non-profits.”

The advertisement features a narrator saying you can get a museum tour for $5, followed by a woman playing a role of a museum tour guide and saying, ‘there were dinosaurs and then there weren’t. OK, then, exit through the gift shop.’

The narrator returns to inform listeners they could spend their $5 on a kid’s meal with a hamburger, fries and drink at participating restaurants.

Newman was interviewed by CBC Radio Thursday morning.

“I’m not sure what museum they (McDonald’s) were talking or thinking about,” he said. “I don’t think they’ve been to a museum.

“It implies that a museum is expensive, or a luxury item. I’m worried somebody that’s never been to a museum will think it’s out of their reach, and $5 really isn’t a lot.”

Part of the problem for Newman and the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is the timing of this.

The ad came out the same week the museum started charging an admission fee for the first-time ever.

“It used to be admission by donation but now it’s $5,” said Newman. “But that’s good for all day.”

Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is also working toward building a new facility. It houses an extensive history of the city and surrounding areas.

Newman, CBC and The Morning Star have not received any comment from McDonald’s.

His posts on social media have received plenty of support.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Does your pet dread going to the vet?

Just Posted

Fast food ad upsets museum

Greater Vernon Museum’s social media rant on McDonald’s advertisement gets noticed

Carnival parade entry deadline is Friday

Theme is Carnival in Wonderland; parade runs Saturday, Feb. 3, at noon

Wintry weather warning for B.C. highways

The Okanagan and some B.C. highways are getting less snow than originally anticipated

Coldest Night of Year walk seeks teams

Annual event is fundraiser for Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

Police catch one robbery suspect, look for second

Canada Safeway Gas Bar in Vernon robbed Tuesday morning by two men

Scarlatescu and Ehnes say getting people home safely was more important than partying on NYE

“Donations weren’t mandatory, but everyone gave something”

Does your pet dread going to the vet?

B.C. SPCA launches new program to help ease anxiety in pets at the vet clinic

Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Kids taken in seconds when truck stolen from parking lot in central B.C.

“I just felt dead inside,” says mom of kids abducted from Barriere mall

Vernon RCMP officer donates time to Penticton hockey fundraiser

Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau’s efforts raise money for BC Children’s Hospital

‘Hold the sugar, hold the cream, Tim Hortons don’t be mean,’ protesters chant

Protesters angry after some workers asked to take unpaid breaks to offset minimum wage raise

Royal B.C. Museum nominates Indigenous music collection for UNESCO program

Ida Halpern was passionate about the songs of British Columbia’s Indigenous people

Male MPs, staff are bystanders to sexual misconduct, former staffer says

A staffer recalls when an NDP MP kissed her on the job

SPCA seeks public input on plan

B.C. animal welfare group creating five-year strategic plan

Most Read