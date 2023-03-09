(Black Press file photo)

Fasten your seatbelt: $40K fine for unsafe tractor driving at Kelowna orchard

Multiple infractions spotted by WorkSafeBC

Unsafe work conditions have left owners of a Kelowna orchard with a hefty fine.

G.P. Sandher Holdings Ltd., located on Swainson Road in the Black Mountain area, was paid a visit by WorkSafeBC on Jan. 26, where the inspector saw a worker driving a tractor.

The tractor’s rollover protective structure (ROPS) was not being used, and there was no seatbelt.

“The firm failed to ensure its mobile equipment was used with a ROPS, a high-risk violation,” reads a release on the WorkSafeBC website.

For these violations, and because the firm was a repeat offender, the business was fined $40,555.35.

Pop-up banner image