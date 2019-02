Snow is falling this morning, and is expected to fall tonight

Fat, white snowflakes caused many Kelowna residents to shovel their driveways this morning.

Light snow is in the forecast for about 5 centimetres and winds are expected up to 15 km/hr and a high of -2 C.

For tonight, flurries are also predicted, for about 2 to 4 centimetres, according to Environment Canada.

Saturday also has a 30 per cent chance of flurries, with a high of -1 C.

