Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

A fatal accident has closed Highway 3 near Manning Park.

RCMP have reported there was a collision between a car and a van, near Sunday Summit, and one person is dead.

The highway is closed and there are no alternative routes.

South Okanagan Traffic Services South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and the BC Coroners’ Service, are currently investigating the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out, according to an RCMP press release.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples
Next story
First her door mat and now unwanted guests poking around at midnight

Just Posted

Lumby fire destroys five vehicles

Auto wrecker blaze believed to be accidental

New restaurant on The Rise in Vernon

Multi-million dollar project plans for a 30,000 square foot multi-amenity building with the restaurant and bar

A campaign encourages families to put down their phones and talk this Mother’s Day

OpenTable’s #DiningMode gets Okanagan restaurants on board with a no phone policy while dining

Vernon council will hold town-hall on downtown issues

Notice of motion on meeting put forward by councillor wins near unanimous approval

Vernon adult spelling bee stumps Morning Star Word Nerds

Valiant, 12th annual effort to be champs falls short at Literacy Society of North Okanagan Bee

First her door mat and now unwanted guests poking around at midnight

Penticton woman catches somebody sneaking around her property on a surveillance camera

Okanagan experience for the Blue Man Group

The world tour of the Blue Man Group came to Penticton this week for two shows.

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

Olympian Andi Naude retires from freestyle skiing

Penticton native skied in 62 World Cup single and dual moguls events in her career

Okanagan College names new fundraising director

Helen Jackman will join the college as executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation and director of advancement

43 Okanagan College students enter studies with help of government

The B.C. Government’s Provincial Tuition Waiver Program allows young students who were in care access education

12-year-old hit at Glenmore intersection

The scene has been cleared

Federal funding helps South Okanagan women safely leave sex trade

The SAFE eXiting from the Sex Trade program helps women

Most Read