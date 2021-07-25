The scene of the fatal crash at Springfield Road between Burtch Road and Dayton Street. (Paula Tran/Kelowna Capital News)

Fatal crash closes Kelowna road

One person is dead and another with life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash on Springfield

The Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to avoid the area of Springfield Road between Burtch Road and Dayton Street and use an alternative route following a fatal collision early Sunday morning.

At 3 a.m, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision near the intersection of Springfield Road and Burtch Road on July 25.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had suffered extensive damage, and one of occupants was dead. The other occupant was taken to hospital by Emergency Health Services with serious, life threatening injuries. RCMP are working to determine the cause of the collision.

At 8:50 a.m. crews were still working at the scene. The vehicle appears to be split in two.

Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Springfield Road is closed until the scene investigation is complete.

More updates will be released as they become available.

