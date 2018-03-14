Fatal Kelowna fire deemed accidental

The fire in which a woman died was sparked accidentally.

A Kelowna house fire that claimed a life early Tuesday morning in Kelowna has been deemed accidental.

READ MORE: WOMAN DIES IN HOUSE FIRE SHE’D JUST ESCAPED

“RCMP fire investigators have now fully completed their examination of the scene,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP, in a press release.

“At this time, RCMP are classifying the fire as accidental. As investigational findings at that scene have led police to believe the tragic blaze to be electrical and non-criminal in nature.”

The RCMP continue to support the BC Coroners Service.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, the Coroners Service does not release or confirm identity. The RCMP and Coroners Service have no further information available for release at this time.

RCMP were called at 5:05 a.m. March 13, to assist the Kelowna Fire Department as they responded to a fully engulfed residential structure fire in the 2600 block of Springfield Road in Kelowna.

Spall hosts budget open house
Sicamous site of attempt to contact extraterrestrials

