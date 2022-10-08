Father of 3 running for Vernon school trustee seat

Andy Collins is running for the Vernon School District’s board of trustees in the Oct. 15, 2022 election. (Submitted photo)

Andy Collins has put his name forward for a seat on the Vernon School District’s board of trustees.

A father of three girls, Collins has lived his whole adult life in Vernon and has enjoyed success as a coach, volunteer, referee, athlete and entrepreneur.

He is heavily involved in the school system through academics, athletics and extra curriculars.

Raising his daughters in School District 22, along with years of coaching school and sports, has given Collins a unique perspective of the inner workings of the school system.

Through his involvement with the school system, he’s forged solid relationships with teachers, administrators and parents alike.

“Year in and year out Andy is putting in the work, volunteering his time often with his family in tow. This demonstration of commitment along with his willingness to do what’s right for the kids and his community is what makes him an excellent candidate for School District 22 Trustee,” Collins wrote on his Facebook page.

You might recognize Collins from his time coaching or refereeing basketball, or cheering at a lacrosse or soccer game. He may have even made you a banana split at his ice cream shop.

Although many of Collins’ hours are spent in school gyms across the school district, his passion for all of the citizens of Vernon runs deeper than just athletics. He looks forward to hearing from people of all walks of life on the issues that matter to them.

If elected, he’ll work towards the goals of achieving strong academics, supporting co-curricular activities, creating solid physical education for all, and offering mental health programs.

His decision to run was brought about by a desire to affect change and to service the community. If elected, he says he’ll bring critical thinking and new ideas to the position, as well as a good working relationship with kids, teachers and administrators.

