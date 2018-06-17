Fathers’ Day in the sun

With temperatures in Penticton pushing the 30 C mark, the lineup to be a victim in the dunk tank was sometimes longer than the lineup of people wanting to throw balls.

“We got a great sunny day, with lots of people out. Sounds like people are having a lot of fun,” said Jerome Abraham, executive director of Penticton’s Discovery House, a treatment facility for men with addictions.

The annual Father’s Day event in Skaha Lake Park is one the biggest fundraisers for the facility, helping men who might otherwise not be able to afford long-term treatment.

Fathers’ Day is a particularly fitting day for Discovery to hold a family community event.

“Our motto is returning fathers to children and sons to family,” said Abraham, explaining they use a combination of a 12-Step program and life skills training. “Our alumni come back to this, and even guys that are going through the house get a chance to connect with their families in a healthy way. It serves a lot of purposes.”