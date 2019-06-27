Fawn found in Invermere, B.C. (BC COS photo)

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

A fawn has been reunited with its mother after a man was spotted carrying the baby deer in an Kootenay liquor store.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said Thursday that officer Greg Kruger recently received reports of the man walking through a liquor store in Invermere and was able to identify him through security camera footage.

The man and fawn were found at a home within the city. It’s unclear why the man had the deer in the first place.

Kruger was able to drive the fawn back to where the man reportedly found it and use an electronic call that mimics fawn vocalization to call for its mother.

“Almost immediately, a mature white-tailed doe ran to the location and was reunited with the fawn,” the conservation service said.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of live wildlife.

BC COS encourages anyone who finds what appears to be wildlife left on its own, to leave it and contact them through the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two Okanagan locals named to Order of Canada
Next story
Home is where the heart is for NHL player from the South Okanagan

Just Posted

Vernon city employee recognized for leadership

Raeleen Manjak wins Local Government Management Association Professional Service Award

Vernon Proms in documentary spotlight

Classical musical festival subject of documentary

Fatal overdose of daughter in Vernon prompts mom to help others

Sandra Welton’s daughter, Mehgan Parrotta, died of an overdose on Thursday, May 30 in Vernon

Vandalism delays Peanut Pool opening in Vernon

Popular facility was to open Friday, but will now open on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m.

Protestors rally for pets at Vernon courthouse

Rally outside while Carla Christman and her daughter Chelsea Christman-Beluse inside

Luxury auctions return to the Okanagan

Lambert and Co will host a luxury home auction in Lake Country

Joy of dance brought instructor to Summerland

For Amanda Frankham, dance is a way of life. Frankham, a dance… Continue reading

Home is where the heart is for NHL player from the South Okanagan

Duncan Keith of the Chicago Black Hawks opens the second phase of his OSNS playground project

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Public forum fails to ease Kelowna residents’ frustration over supportive housing

BC Housing’s information session about its new ‘wet’ facility leaves neighbours with more questions

Okanagan Residents say RCMP scarecrow officers are working

The idea first originated in Coquitlam

Two Okanagan locals named to Order of Canada

Brad Bennet and Howard Soon from Kelowna were added to the Order of Canada

Okanagan lacrosse teams can soon play Princeton

Drop-in lacrosse game program deemed a success, organizer pushes for local league

South Okanagan man sentenced for flashing teen in public park

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was sentenced at the Penticton provincial courthouse

Most Read