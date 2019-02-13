FBI releases sketches of suspected victims of serial killer

The sketches are recent drawings made by admitted serial killer Samuel Little

The FBI has released sketches of women and other information on a string of unsolved cold-case homicides that investigators say a serial killer admitted to carrying out.

The bureau updated on Wednesday information it had posted in November on its website. The update included recent drawings made by admitted serial killer Samuel Little, based on his memories of some of his victims.

An FBI statement says Little targeted “marginalized and vulnerable women who were often involved in prostitution and addicted to drugs.” The bureau hopes the information will generate tips and clues from the public that could help solve the dozens of unsolved homicides.

The FBI says the 78-year-old Little is in poor health and is expected to remain in a Texas prison.

The Associated Press

