A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

The Federal Court of Appeal has set aside an injunction granted to British Columbia in its constitutional fight over Alberta’s so-called turn-off-the-taps legislation, saying the dispute is more theoretical than real.

A lower court suspended Alberta’s Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act in 2019 and granted B.C. a temporary injunction blocking the law until the courts could decide if it was valid.

Alberta brought in the law to give it control over the export of its crude at the height of a dispute between the two provinces over construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Alberta appealed the ruling, which a three-judge panel set aside in a decision released Tuesday that also ordered B.C. to pay Alberta’s court costs.

B.C. had argued in the Federal Court that the law would cause the province irreparable harm, but the higher court says granting B.C. the injunction is “premature” because Alberta hasn’t yet used the legislation.

The court says without regulations and a licensing scheme from Alberta, the court should not assess the constitutional validity of the law on the basis that it allows discrimination in the supply of fuels to B.C.

“Until Alberta imposes restrictions on exports through action taken pursuant to the act, a (constitutional) dispute has yet to arise and may not arise at all. Put otherwise, the dispute as it currently stands remains more theoretical than real,” the decision says.

The three judges relied on different reasons to reach the same conclusion in the decision.

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement that the government is pleased with the court’s decision.

“We remain committed to standing up for Alberta, including protecting the value of our natural resources.”

The Trans Mountain expansion will triple the amount of oil flowing from the Edmonton area to B.C.’s Lower Mainland and from there to markets overseas.

The Canadian Press

oil and gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert
Next story
Doctors from racialized communities tackle COVID vaccine hesitancy in new campaign

Just Posted

A police officer holds a breath test machine in his hand ready at a traffic stop with his patrol car in the background. (File)
Trio of drunk drivers pulled from Armstrong roads

Public tips and police work leads to three drunk-driving investigations Monday night

Beerstra and Bert Hoogland, pictured, have etched some lasting memories on the band saw at Regency Parkwood’s woodworking shop. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Friendship, love carved in wood at Vernon retirement resort

Hank Beerstra and Bert Hoogland have etched some lasting memories on the band saw at Regency Parkwood

Where Are The Children? is one of two Aboriginal exhibits dealing with the history of residential schools in Canada that will appear in Vernon in 2021 thanks to the Vernon School District’s Aboriginal Education department winning a contest from the Legacy of Hope Foundation. (SD22 photo)
Vernon School District bringing in Aboriginal exhibits

Aboriginal education department wins contest to bring to large exhibits on residential schools to district, community

Crews worked through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Repairs to damaged Vernon highway expected to run until week’s end

Traffic will be single-lane in both directions as crews repair damage from broken water main

RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a woman inside a Vernon home at The Rise. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Vernon man charged with manslaughter out on bail

Arraignment hearing scheduled for next month in Heather Barker case

Armstrong-Spallumcheen, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments tackled a wildfire off of Otter Lake Cross Road April 26, 2021, alongside BC Wildfire Services. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: Spallumcheen wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated

Fire off Otter Lake Cross Road burned 20 hectares, BC Wildfire says

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

A grass fire is spreading behind a vineyard on Road 21 in Osoyoos. (Sandy Steck Photography)
Large grassfire burning in Osoyoos

The fire is spreading off Road 21 behind a house

Salmon Arm RCMP investigated by police watchdog after woman critically injured. (File photo)
Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in the Shuswap

Report states woman’s vehicle in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)
Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

Most Read