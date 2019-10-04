Federal election candidates Mel Arnold, Cindy Derkaz, Kyle Delfing, Marc Reinarz and Harwinder Sandhu voice their views for the approximately 75 people who came to the Sicamous Seniors Centre on Thursday, Oct. 3 to hear the candidates speak. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Federal candidates in North Okanagan-Shuswap voice views on forestry fixes

Sicamous residents gather to hear topics from pipelines to species at risk

At a time when shutdowns and layoffs are realities in the forest industry, it was no surprise that a question about forestry was asked at the North Okanagan-Shuswap all-candidates’ forum held at the Sicamous Senors Centre Thursday.

The question asked Oct. 3 was what each party would do to address the downturn and job losses.

Kyle Delfing, People’s Party of Canada candidate, said renegotiating trade deals is the short answer.

He said the Harper government in 2011 had an opportunity to negotiate the Softwood Lumber Agreement before it expired but didn’t. Under the Liberals, International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland was sent, but “Donald Trump actually asked Trudeau to send a better negotiator down there because she wasn’t negotiating with our best interests.”

He said while the federal government can participate in trade negotiations, it also needs to work with the province to revamp stumpage fees.

Read more: B.C. premier says it’s time to add value to province’s forestry

Read more: ‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Marc Reinarz, Green Party of Canada candidate, said wood should be processed locally. By keeping logs here, jobs are maintained and buying back lumber isn’t necessary. He noted that in the past, over-supplies of wood were dumped in the U.S., depleting reserves. Now that there’s a shortage of logs, he said it’s time to log wisely, while taking care of watersheds.

Harwinder Sandhu, NDP candidate, spoke about raw logs, stating that under the previous provincial government over the last decade, raw log exports were increased by 500 per cent.

“That has a lot to do with the problem we’re in today and it went unaddressed.”

Sandhu said the NDP would invest in forestry innovation, research and development, and support value-added products and the good jobs that go with them. It would also expand markets, diminishing reliance on the U.S.

Mel Arnold, Conservative candidate, said he heard from leaders in the industry that there was difficulty moving the product when the wood value was good. They couldn’t get rail cars because they were tied up shipping oil. He said the U.S. started looking elsewhere.

Arnold said the Liberal government had a year to negotiate a new Softwood Lumber Agreement but failed. He said Canada needs to work on its international trade agreements as well as retraining to get people back to work.

Read more: Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Read more: Interior forestry workers ratify five-year contract

Cindy Derkaz, Liberal Party candidate, said the federal government has injected $867 million into supporting workers and expanding and diversifying markets.

She pointed out the Conservatives didn’t get the Softwood Lumber Agreement worked out either, so it ended up with the Liberal government, and the U.S. government also changed. She said she is happy that people the quality of Chrystia Freeland are negotiating for Canada, putting “trade agreements in place with every other G7 country.”

Derkaz said there is a big role for the federal government and the local MP to help communities get funding support.

Other submitted questions the candidates tackled for the crowd of about 75 present included support for small business, construction of pipelines, highway construction, thoughts on SNC Lavalin and protecting species at risk.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Impaired driving investigation finds Vernon woman three times over limit
Next story
VIDEO: Kelowna RCMP canine unit helps end stand off with knife wielding man

Just Posted

Federal candidates in North Okanagan-Shuswap voice views on forestry fixes

Sicamous residents gather to hear topics from pipelines to species at risk

Impaired driving investigation finds Vernon woman three times over limit

But not before she fled from police at initial roadside stop and then hit an RCMP vehicle with hers

Cutting-edge MRI machine comes to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

As of Friday the $7-million machine is fully operational

Highway car crash by Swan Lake Nursery results in minor injury

A woman was driven to hospital for possible whiplash following car accident just before noon Friday

Enderby teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Aiport

Three screams for Vernon’s haunted corn maze

Field of Screams dress rehearsal had international students, media jumping out of skin

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

VIDEO: Kelowna RCMP canine unit helps end stand off with knife wielding man

The man was arrested without injury around 3:45 p.m.

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

COLUMN: Pull it, sort it, save it: Time to put the garden to bed

The garden is almost ready to be tucked in after a busy growing season

Most Read