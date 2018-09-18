An asylum seeker, claiming to be from Eritrea, is confronted by an RCMP officer as he crosses the border into Canada from the United States on August 21, 2017 near Champlain, N.Y. The number of asylum seekers who crossed into Canada irregularly in August increased slightly over the previous month, but did not reach the record spikes experienced over the summer months last year. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Federal stats show slight increase in irregular migrant claims in August

113 extra people tried to cross the Canadian border last month

The number of irregular border crossers seeking asylum in Canada increased slightly in August, but were far below the record spikes seen last summer.

Newly published federal data shows the Mounties apprehended 1,747 irregular migrants between official border crossings in August, an increase of 113 from July.

This marks the second consecutive month of increases following a downward trend in crossers that began in May.

More than 3,300 irregular migrants were apprehended in July and August, less than half of the just over 8,800 apprehended during the same period last year.

Conservative Immigration critic Michelle Rempel says the total number of asylum seekers so far for this year is higher than the total that crossed irregularly between January and August in 2017.

Pressed on the issue in Monday’s question period, Border Security Minister Bill Blair said the government is taking steps to stem the flow of irregular crossers, including working with his U.S. counterpart.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. MLAs reminded of rural school struggles
Next story
New political party holds an informational session in Vernon

Just Posted

Interest in Vernon politics high

A total of 25 people — one shy of equalling record — have filed to run for Vernon mayor and council

UPDATE: Accident temporarily closed Hwy 97A north of Vernon

Traffic was reduced to single lane in each direction

Cyclists finish North America trip to highlight Ukraine struggle

The 10,000 bike ride raised over $10,000 for victims of the war in Ukraine.

Fleming seeks third term with Regional District of North Okanagan

Bob Fleming is the current RDNO board chair and Area B representative

Vernon police respond to accusation of delayed 911 action

Vernon RCMP are working with Westshore Estates residents following complaints of delayed 911 response.

Hesketh moves from hospice care to Vernon council race

David Hesketh has beaten terminal cancer twice and had entered hospice to… Continue reading

High spirits after first week of classes at Shuswap’s outdoor school

South Canoe School is taking student learning into the great outdoors

A B.C. society helps to reforest Crown land after wildfires

Forest Enhancement Society of BC focuses on wildfire mitigation and the reforestation

B.C. marijuana workers may face U.S. border scrutiny

Cannabis still illegal federally south of the border

Symphony giants launch 59th Okanagan Symphony Orchestra season

Concerts in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon Sept. 21-23

Over 60 cats and kittens rescued by South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA

The rescue had to close its doors for the day on Sept. 18 to assess, vaccinate, and feed the animals

New political party holds an informational session in Vernon

Maxime Bernier’s The People’s Party of Canada draws about 2o interested patrons to Vernon pub.

B.C. MLAs reminded of rural school struggles

Finance committee hears of falling enrolment, staff shortages

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Most Read