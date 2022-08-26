Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Feedback wanted on Kal Tire Place concession

Share your thoughts about the concession’s offerings in a survey open until Sept. 7

Greater Vernon Recreation is looking for public feedback on Kal Tire Place’s concession offerings during public events.

“In order to provide the best guest experience possible, it is important that we hear from the public as to how we can make improvements to the goods and services being offered at Kal Tire Place concessions,” said Leah Walker, manager of customer service and recreation.

To have your say on the services offered at the concession, complete a brief survey by visiting engagevernon.ca/concession.

The survey will be open until Sept. 7.

Pop-up banner image