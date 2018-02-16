Felon arrested in hallway of Princeton courthouse

RCMP act quickly after search

RCMP in Princeton made an arrest Thursday in the hallways of the local courthouse.

A man attending court to answer charges of motor vehicle theft and mischief was quickly taken into custody and put behind bars before court began.

Rodney Saddleman, 33, formerly of Princeton and currently residing in Hedley, was charged Friday morning with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of breach of probation.

RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons said police made the arrest after the sheriff searched a backpack Saddleman was attempting to carry into the courtroom.

“Common practice is that the sheriffs will search people’s belongings,” said Parsons. “This just happened to be in front of several RCMP officers.”

Three weeks ago Saddleman was released from incarceration that was the result of a previous criminal conviction.

Parsons said further charges related to Thursday’s incident are pending.

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police investigate park stabbing
Next story
Update: Description provided of man, vehicle in Chase abduction attempt

Just Posted

Armed incident ends peacefully

Distraught man armed in Vernon home

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallarta

Police investigate park stabbing

Man stabbed in Vernon’s Polson Park Friday; attack “not random,” state RCMP

Pair sentenced for Armstrong robbery

Trio involved with armed robbery at 7-Eleven all given jail sentences

Heavy snow forecast for Okanagan, Shuswap and mountain highways

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

VIDEO: Couples tie the knot on top of Mount Mackenzie

Free weddings and vow renewals offered by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Valentine’s Day

Here’s what you need to know about Chinese New Year

2018 is the year of the dog and your birth year is said to determine your personality

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Minimum wage increase hampers Okanagan fruit growers

No consultation for implementation of wage changes

Felon arrested in hallway of Princeton courthouse

RCMP act quickly after search

Reward offered for Alberta murder suspect believed to be in B.C.

Kevin Brown is accused in the 2006 murder of a man in Eckville, Alberta

13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation

Special counsel alleges illegal meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election

This B.C. family is still fighting the 2017 wildfire

“I couldn’t run away and leave everything again”

Trump considers global steel tariffs, potentially hitting Canada

Canada is the United States’ biggest supplier of both steel and aluminum

Most Read