Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

The social media movement known as #MeToo has prompted people around the world to share their stories of sexual assault and harassment, but elected women on Parliament Hill appear unsure about where things are headed.

READ: Black Press talks to women about their tales of sexual assault and harassment

In a recent Canadian Press survey of female MPs about their experiences with sexual misconduct, 55 per cent of respondents said they believe the global conversation marks a turning point in how these issues are handled.

However, about a quarter of the respondents said they believe the movement could prove to be a fleeting one.

READ: #TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Thirty-eight of 89 female MPs took part in the voluntary, anonymous survey.

The MPs were also asked to weigh on the process that’s in place for handling complaints on Parliament Hill, with one-third of them calling it difficult to evaluate.

Eight MPs called it a first step, but not enough, while only five MPs called it both necessary and effective.

