(Black Press file)

Few details after helicopter goes down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Information limited after chopper goes down at the entrance to Jervis Inlet

A helicopter has gone down on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre confirmed Monday that the helicopter crashed at around 2 p.m. in the area near Killam Bay, at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, northeast of Sechelt.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene but has since returned to its base on Vancouver Island.

Coast guard and RCMP investigators remained at the crash site on Monday.

No details have been provided about the type of helicopter involved or whether anyone was hurt.

RCMP now have control of the file and could release more details later.

—The Canadian Press

Helicopter crash

Previous story
Morning Start: Ancient cultures believed Halloween costumes hid them from ghosts
Next story
Kelowna residents march to honour Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Just Posted

Tena McKenzie leads riders around Wood Lake on the Okanagan Rail Trail Sunday, Oct. 4 for the CIBC Run for the Cure, where she adapted the event to a Ride for the Cure. (J.P. Squire photo)
UPDATE: Oyama breast cancer survivor marks 10 years at Ride for the Cure

The car wash lane behind the Esso on 32nd Street is cordoned off while Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Explosive Disposal Unit investigate a suspicious object Oct. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Bomb squad removes suspicious object from Vernon alley safely

Okanagan Artists of Canada display painting from more than 35 local artists at the Village Green Shopping Centre Oct. 8-29. (Morning Star file photo)
Fall mall show features North Okanagan artists

A dog in a witch costume for Halloween. (Yama Markus/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Ancient cultures believed Halloween costumes hid them from ghosts