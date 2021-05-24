Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

B.C. recorded 974 new COVID-19 cases in the province through May long weekend, according to a Monday afternoon update from health officials.

Broken down by day, there were 356 test-positive cases from Friday to Saturday, 325 from Saturday to Sunday and a further 293 new cases Sunday to Monday afternoon – marking some of the lowest daily case rates in recent months.

Sadly, 12 more people died related to the novel coronavirus, which has no cure, for a total of 1,679 fatalities since the pandemic began in January 2020.

Of the 3,953 people currently infected with the respiratory illness, 292 are in hospital – 96 of whom are in intensive care.

As of Monday, 136,603 people who tested positive are considered recovered.

Last week, B.C. opened up vaccine registration to anyone 12 years and up who wants to be inoculated. So far, 2.8 million doses have been administered, roughly 147,000 of which are second doses.

Meanwhile, the province has been under regional travel restrictions and a ban on indoor dining and worship. The latest restrictions – dubbed a third-wave ‘circuit breaker – are set to expire at the end of the day, pending extension by health officials.

ALSO READ: B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcome patrons indoors Tuesday

“On this holiday Monday, we are grateful for the determination and resolve British Columbians have shown. Their willingness to end this pandemic has been immeasurable,” read a joint statement by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“As we look to tomorrow and the announcement of the restart plan, we encourage everyone to stay the course today. Until tomorrow’s announcement, there are no changes for individuals or businesses.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
‘He was trying to get into my car’: Dash-cam captures dispute between Okanagan driver and cyclist

Just Posted

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

Vernon’s Lanny Gare celebrates a German Oberliga hockey victory with his Selber Wolves on May 9, 2021. The former Vernon Vipers scoring star, 42, will play one more season in Germany. (Photo courtesy of Lanny Gare)
Vernon player celebrates German hockey title

Lanny Gare helps Selber Wolves beat Hannover Scorpions 4-2 in league final

Vernon’s Nolan Jensen (left) and playing partner Carson DeVries celebrate Jensen’s first-ever hole-in-one on the par 3 ninth at Hillview Golf Course Saturday, May 22. (Curt Jensen photo)
Vernon youth aces par-3 ninth hole at Hillview Golf Course

Nolan Jensen uses driver for milestone shot; earns glass, pin, Slurpee

The forget-me-not is the symbol of the Alzheimer’s Society, and organizers of the local IG Wealth Management Virtual Walk for Alzheimer’s people will print this off and post it in their windows through the end of May as a show of support. (Alazheimer’s Society of B.C. photo)
Small flower, large meaning for Vernon, Shuswap Walk for Alzheimer’s

The forget-me-not is the perfect symbol for those struggling with dementia says Alzheimer’s Society

Photo postcard showing the crowd surrounding the stands during the crowning of Vernon’s First May Day Queen 100 years ago in Polson Park. Identified are: Muriel Butchart (maid of honor), Helen Cochrane (May Queen), Margaret Ormsby (princess who crowned the May Queen), and K.C. MacDonald (MLA) who is speaking. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #17424)
Vernon history in pictures

100 years ago, the city elected its first May Queen in Polson Park

Drake performs onstage in Toronto on Oct. 8, 2016, left, and The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Drake, the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Music Awards, will be named artist of the decade and The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations, will perform on Sunday’s show. (AP Photo)
VIDEO: Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards

Drake extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show to 29 wins Sunday

Tax freedom day for Canadians happened May 24, a week later than last year, calculated the Fraser Institute. (Pixabay Image)
‘Tax Freedom Day’ in Canada is coming a week later this year

Fraser Institute calculates May 24 as day average household income matches tax payable for 2021

(Sterling Makara/Contributed)
‘He was trying to get into my car’: Dash-cam captures dispute between Okanagan driver and cyclist

A Kelowna man says an allegedly drunk cyclist tried to break his car window on Sunday

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106 volunteers responded to an ATV crash on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (File photo)
Person injured in North Shuswap ATV crash airlifted to hospital

Shuswap marine rescue crew respond to incident in Seymour Arm

The contents of a dumpster at the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot in Penticton went up in flames late Sunday May 23, 2021. (John Robert Lahay/Facebook)
Dumpster in Penticton KFC parking lot goes up in flames

The blaze quickly grew before firefighters were called, according to a witness

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. British Columbia has avoided a drop-off in vaccination uptakes in younger age groups, leading to optimism about its COVID-19 efforts, the head of a group representing thousands of B.C. doctors says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘So far, so good’: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination numbers steady across ages

Despite the strong numbers in B.C., some public health units are directly targeting younger residents

Director Avi Lewis, right, and author Naomi Klein of the film ‘This Changes Everything,’ stand for a photo on the red carpet during the Toronto International Film Festival press conference in Toronto on Wednesday, August 5, 2015. Documentary film producer Avi Lewis has been acclaimed as the federal NDP candidate in a riding in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Film producer Avi Lewis named as NDP candidate in B.C. riding

The NDP finished fourth in the riding in the 2019 election

Militants stand guard around the stage as Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, makes a rally appearance days after a cease-fire was reached following an 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Canadian troops, Mounties get front row seats to Israeli-Palestinian clashes

Twenty-three Canadian troops and three Mounties are part of a U.S.-led mission, first launched in 2005

A forest fire burns late into the evening northeast of Prince Albert, Sask., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Fire conditions for Western Canada are a concern as the summer approaches, but everything depends on what kind of weather the next few months bring, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Dry spring can create wildfire trouble for Western Canada, experts say

‘It just doesn’t depend on June,’ says one expert

Most Read