Fibre optic network looms in Spallumcheen

Telus’ PureFibre Network will soon commence in the Township of Spallumcheen.

In October 2017, the council of the day collaborated with industrial park businesses by holding informal round-table meetings to determine options and solutions for retention and attraction initiatives for businesses in the township’s industrial area.

In August 2018, a presentation was made by Telus in regards to bringing fibre optic options to the industrial park.

A business round-table will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, to provide an update on the project.

Updates will include construction starting on the project in the second quarter of 2019, following an extensive engineering review, and completing the network in the third quarter of the year with residents and businesses connected to Telus PureFibre.

“We look forward to the development of fibre optics to the township’s industrial area, as well as the continued support and relationship with Telus,” said Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser.



