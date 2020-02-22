Drivers backed up on Highway 1 following a collision involving a truck near Three Valley Gap. (Drive BC)

Fiery collision involving truck closes Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap

Drivers should expect major delays and congestion

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap, southwest of Revelstoke, following a major vehicle incident.

Drive BC reports emergency crews are on scene and an assessment in progress but there is no detour available. With no estimated time for provided for the highway to reopen, drivers should expect major delays and congestion.

Black Press Media has put calls out to the RCMP for further details.

More to come.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Breaking News

Most Read