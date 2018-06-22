The crash has shut down the stretch of Highway 5 for hours. (@MistyMoonshadow/Twitter)

Fiery crash closes Highway 5 near Barriere

The stretch of highway won’t be open until at least 10 a.m., DriveBC says

Highway 5 just south of Little Fort will be closed for quite some time Friday morning, due to a multi-vehicle incident Thursday evening.

RCMP have not confirmed details of the crash, but one witness said the crash involved four semitrailers before one or two of the big trucks caught on fire.

DriveBC estimated the portion of highway will re-open at 10 a.m. Until then, motorists can take a lengthy detour – about three hours – by taking Highway 24, 97 and 1.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for comment.

