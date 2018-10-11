Fifth annual Vernon Homeless Memorial set for Oct. 18

Afternoon event at Vernon’s Polson Park remembers lives lost to homelessness

It’s become a poignant part of autumn in Vernon.

Everyone is welcome to attend the fifth annual Homeless Memorial, slated for 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 18) at Polson Park at the big rock near the gazebo beside Highway 97.

The event honours and remembers lives lost to homelessness in Greater Vernon.

“Anyone is welcome to come,” said Rev. Chuck Harper, community chaplain with the North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy, a ministry of First Baptist Church.

“We gather to remember the friends and loved ones we have lost through the effects of homelessness, which includes addiction and compromised health.”

The memorial is hosted in partnership with Turning Points Collaborative Society; City of Vernon; Cammy Lafleur Outreach programs; Social Planning Council; Upper Room Mission; Salvation Army; Ministry of Social Development and poverty reduction; Community Safety; North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society.

“Please join us to remember the lives we continue to lose, and to honour those who continue to serve our guys and gals,” said Harper.


