Fifth-wheel slows traffic to one lane south of Vernon

No word on what caused stoppage; one lane remains open

Take caution if you’re heading south on Highway 97 out of Vernon Monday afternoon, July 20. A fifth-wheel was blocking the slow, southbound lane near the turnoff to the Kal Lake Lookout at around 2:45 p.m. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Motorists heading to Lake Country or Kelowna Monday afternoon, July 20, take note.

A fifth-wheel could be seen blocking the slow southbound lane near the turnoff to the Kal Lake Lookout at about 2:45 p.m.

Traffic is down to one-lane southbound at that area.

No word on what caused the stoppage or if the scene has been cleared.

