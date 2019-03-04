Files joined for Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu’s file will be before the Supreme Court next March 7

The Crown and defence counsel are looking to join two files against an Armstrong woman facing numerous counts of arson.

Appearing before Justice Alison Beames in Vernon Supreme Court Monday, March 4, Crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn said the defence has agreed to merge the two informations. Under the original file, Colette Leneveu is facing four counts of arson. The second information, filed late in 2018, sees three further counts of arson.

Justice Beames approved the joint-agreement to merge the two files.

A five-day trial on the original four counts is slated to begin May 27 with a pre-trial conference April 17.

“We will need to speak to trial scheduling to maybe get a couple more days,” O’Quinn said. “It may be longer. We’re not sure.”

Justice Beames granted an adjournment on the fix date appearance to Thursday, March 7 at 9:45 a.m. to allow time for discussions with the trial scheduler.

None of the charges against Leneveu have been proven in court.



