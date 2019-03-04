Files joined for Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu’s file will be before the Supreme Court next March 7

The Crown and defence counsel are looking to join two files against an Armstrong woman facing numerous counts of arson.

Appearing before Justice Alison Beames in Vernon Supreme Court Monday, March 4, Crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn said the defence has agreed to merge the two informations. Under the original file, Colette Leneveu is facing four counts of arson. The second information, filed late in 2018, sees three further counts of arson.

Justice Beames approved the joint-agreement to merge the two files.

Related: New charges laid against Armstrong arson suspect

Related: Armstrong arson suspect elects for trial by judge alone

A five-day trial on the original four counts is slated to begin May 27 with a pre-trial conference April 17.

“We will need to speak to trial scheduling to maybe get a couple more days,” O’Quinn said. “It may be longer. We’re not sure.”

Justice Beames granted an adjournment on the fix date appearance to Thursday, March 7 at 9:45 a.m. to allow time for discussions with the trial scheduler.

None of the charges against Leneveu have been proven in court.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Small business to get rebates for some of the cost of energy efficiency projects
Next story
Driver failing to stop at Highway 1 intersection leads to Feb. 26 collision

Just Posted

Vernon care facility workers send hour-long message to employer

Hospital Employees Union members at Heron Grove concerned about staff recruitment and retention

Files joined for Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu’s file will be before the Supreme Court next March 7

CMHA Vernon campaign promotes medication disposal awareness

Expired medications can become ineffective and even toxic: Canadian Mental Health Association

Police look to identify Okanagan fraudster

West Kelowna RCMP call to public to identify man

Dust advisory issued for Vernon – again

Ministry of Environment, Interior Health issue second advisory in as many weeks due to conditions

Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

Officers with integrated police dog unit were seriously injured when their parked vehicle was hit

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

Earthquake jogs memory of meteor strike

Shuswap resident recalls night sky becoming bright as day, booming sounds

B.C. legal aid lawyers say province must boost funding or they’ll strike

Representatives will ask members to vote in favour of withdrawing services starting on April 1

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Victoria to honour fallen firefighters

The BC Fallen Fire Fighters’ Memorial honours those who have died in the line of duty

Team B.C. claims bronze medals in Canada Winter Games

7 Okanagan players were drafted to the team

Retired NHL players drafted by cannabis company project

Alumni group is part of a study on whether CBD-based products can reduce risks of brain disorders

Most Read