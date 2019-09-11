Film a love letter to San Francisco

The Last Black Man in San Francisco to screen in Vernon

Jimmie Fails is in love with a Victorian house built by his grandfather in San Francisco’s Fillmore District in the film The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

When the house’s current occupants leave for good, Jimmie and his friend Mont attempt to repair and reclaim the place that Jimmie most considers home, despite its prohibitive price tag and place in a gentrified, rapidly changing neighbourhood. Based on a true story, Joe Talbot’s directorial debut is a love letter to a disappearing side of San Francisco and a touching look at how communities are made — and kept alive — by the people who care for them.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco screens at 5:15pm and 7.45pm on Wednesday, 18 September at the Galaxy Cinemas. Tickets are available one week in advance at the Bean Scene for $8. Cash only. Rated 14A.

This review was contributed by the Vernon Film Society.